Sigurnosne kamere zabilježile trenutak nevjerovatne sreće: Za dlaku izbjegla smrt

Snimak koji se pojavio na Twitteru pokazuje trenutak nevjerovatne sreće kada je jedna žena iz Australija u pravom trenutku se pomjerila sa mjesta na kojem je stajala.

Vozač je izgubio kontrolu nad vozilom, ali na svu sreću ni on nije teže povrijeđen.

This Australian woman appears to have luck on her side, with security footage capturing the moment an out-of-control car slammed into the spot where she had just been standing.



The driver reportedly suffered a medical episode and was taken to a hospital. https://t.co/SXn3U7GC4g pic.twitter.com/EfbrS4sqe5