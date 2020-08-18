Sigurnosne kamere zabilježile trenutak nevjerovatne sreće: Za dlaku izbjegla smrt

Snimak koji se pojavio na Twitteru pokazuje trenutak nevjerovatne sreće kada je jedna žena iz Australija u pravom trenutku se pomjerila sa mjesta na kojem je stajala.

Vozač je izgubio kontrolu nad vozilom, ali na svu sreću ni on nije teže povrijeđen.

