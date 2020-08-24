Poplavljene ulice u Veroni: Vatrogasci primili stotine poziva

Teško nevrijeme pogodilo je danas Veronu u Italiji.
Na snimkama objavljenim u talijanskim medijima i na društvenim mrežama mogu se vidjeti poplavljene ulice.
Voda je u nekim ulicama prešla čak metar i pol, srušeno je najmanje 500 stabala, a vatrogasci su primili stotine poziva.
It is no longer a question of when. This is #verona, my city, after a storm,taken by a citizen. The problem is not that it is catastrophic, because it is not, but the greater frequency and violence of these events. The containment systems of cities are collapsing. #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/97GWNqwemZ— Riccardo 🛰 (@riccardofedri) August 23, 2020
Autor: Avaz.ba