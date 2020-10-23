Krunić strijelac za Milan u pobjedi protiv Celtica
Ekipa Milana pobijedila je Celtic u meču 1. kola grupne faze Evropske lige na gostujućem terenu rezultatom 3:1, a jedan pogodak za gostujuće igrače postigao je bh. reprezentativac Rade Krunić.
Svi rezultati:
Braga – AEK 3:0
Celtic – Milan 1:3
Dinamo – Feyenoord 0:0
Hoffenheim – Crvena zvezda 2:0
Leicester – Zorya 3:0
Liberec – Gent 1:0
Ludogorets – Antwerp 1:2
Maccabi – Qarabag 1:0
Sparta Prag – Lille 1:4
Tottenham – LASK 3:0
Villarreal – Sivasspor 5:3
Wolfsberger – CSKA 1:1
