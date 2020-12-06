Haos na ulicama Portlanda: Tučnjava između pripadnika Antife i Trampovih pristalica (VIDEO)

Na ulicama Portlanda izbila je tučnjava između pripadnika Antife, ljevičarskog i antifašističkog pokreta kojeg je odlazeći američki predsjednik Donald Tramp (Trump) često nazivao terorističkom organizacijom i njegovih pristalica.

Navodi iz policije govore da je jedna osoba uhapšena zbog pucanja iz vatrenog oružja.

Na videozapisima koji kruže društvenim mrežama primjetno je kako Trampove pristalice udaraju pripadnike Antife.

Individual who fired his gun earlier in the day can be seen at the :23 second mark pointing his firearm at protesters. According to an Olympia Police officer, that individual has been arrested & they are currently investigating the shooting. #Washington #Portland #Protest #fight pic.twitter.com/e4LQFPWb79