Haos na ulicama Portlanda: Tučnjava između pripadnika Antife i Trampovih pristalica (VIDEO)

Na ulicama Portlanda izbila je tučnjava između pripadnika Antife, ljevičarskog i antifašističkog pokreta kojeg je odlazeći američki predsjednik Donald Tramp (Trump) često nazivao terorističkom organizacijom i njegovih pristalica.

Navodi iz policije govore da je jedna osoba uhapšena zbog pucanja iz vatrenog oružja.

Na videozapisima koji kruže društvenim mrežama primjetno je kako Trampove pristalice udaraju pripadnike Antife.

Autor: Avaz.ba