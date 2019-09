DECENIJAMA IZGLEDA ISTO: Dženifer Aniston otkrila da koristi preparat koji košta samo 3 KM

View this post on Instagram

With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” More from our October beauty issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe